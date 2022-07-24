Teenagers arrested after multiple vehicle break-ins around metro Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is warning residents to stay alert after a rash of thefts and car break-ins.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a parking deck on 10th Street on reports of car break-ins.

Once officers arrived, they found several cars had been broken into. They arrested two suspects, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old Demetrius Martin.

Officers responded to yet another call in less than two hours on the same night around 10:45 p.m. about a group of men breaking into vehicles.

The incident happened at the Residences at CityCenter apartment complex on 55 Maple Street NW.

According to officials, once officers arrivers, they found a suspect wearing a dark hoodie and gloves who fled on foot. After a foot chase, the 16-year-old suspect was arrested.

A witness to the incident identified the teen as one the suspects breaking into cars.

Officers found four vehicles in the parking lot that had been broken into. Investigators are still working to identify the remaining suspects.

The department says the two incidents are not related but shows the problems investigators and officers face each day.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

The department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

