Teenagers arrested after robbery and shooting, Lexington County sheriff says

Two teenagers were arrested on multiple charges after a shooting, and two other people are wanted for their roles in the recent incident, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Stephen Reese Clifton and Tekhi Augustus Jones, both 18, are each charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The gunfire erupted after an armed robbery in a Lexington County subdivision last weekend, according to the release.

“This was a planned and targeted robbery,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Clifton and Jones went to a home on Double Eagle Circle late Saturday night with the intention of robbing a guy after a drug deal went down.”

Double Eagle Circle is in Lexington near South Lake Drive, about a mile from White Knoll High School.

Two other men were with Clifton and Jones when the teens pulled out guns and robbed the man before forcing him inside the house and ordering him to find a cell phone, the sheriff’s department said.

“The victim told someone else inside the home to call law enforcement,” Koon said. “When Clifton and Jones heard this, they ran away from the house with the other two suspects who fired several shots into the house. A woman was struck but she’s expected to make a full recovery.

“We’ve confirmed two other people were a part of this and we’re still working to identify them,” Koon said. “We hope someone will step forward and share a helpful tip with us.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

