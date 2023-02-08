A teenager was found dead in a vehicle at Veteran's Park on Wednesday morning, Monroe police reported.

Officers from the Monroe Public Safety Department were dispatched at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday to Veteran’s Park on a report of a person inside their vehicle who was unresponsive, a news release said. Upon arrival, officers learned that the individual was a 17-year-old male and was initially found by his father. A nearby citizen overheard the victim’s father and called Monroe County Central Dispatch.

The park is along the River Raisin and North Custer Road, just west of Telegraph Road.

"Responders concluded that the young man was deceased at the scene," the release said. "His identity is being withheld at this time out of respect for the family."

Foul play is not suspected, the release said, but detectives are continuing the investigation.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the individual," the release said. "Police Chaplain Services were utilized to comfort the family through this very difficult situation."

Monroe firefighters and Monroe Community Ambulance personnel assisted police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Monroe police at 734-243-7500 or Detective Michael Merkle at 734-243-7517.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Teenager's body found in car at Veteran's Park in Monroe