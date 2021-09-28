Teenagers brawl in chaotic Six Flags melee, closing down Fright Fest

A brawl broke out at Six Flags America in Prince George's County, Maryland, causing the park's annual Fright Fest to shut down.

Videos of the incident spread on social media, showing teenagers assaulting one another and vandalizing a vehicle. Police are seen attempting to break up the fighting.

Prince George's County police are working to identify suspects in Saturday's melee, but no arrests have been made, police said Sunday.

"The Prince George’s County Police Department is working to identify those who were victimized by acts of vandalism that occurred this weekend at Six Flags Amusement Park," a police statement read Monday. "We are reviewing video and attempting to identify tag numbers and victims as well as potential suspects. Once we identify the suspects then the States Attorney’s Office can determine potential charges."

Prince George's County police met with Six Flags officials to discuss visitor safety, and the department is scheduled to meet with Six Flags to review a security plan and offer consultation, the statement added.

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority," according to a statement from Six Flags. "After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution."

Many of those involved in the fighting were 14- and 15-year-olds, and it is unknown what caused the brawl, several witnesses told Fox 5.

Six Flags will be limiting entry for the rest of the season. The park will close by 9 p.m. until after Halloween, and guests won't be allowed into the park after 7 p.m., a park spokesman said Monday.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Six Flags for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

