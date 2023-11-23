Teenagers caught breaking into cars in Gilroy, police say

(KRON) –Gilroy police arrested two suspected car thieves early Wednesday morning. Police identified the arrested teenagers as Izaiah Barrera, 18, and Jose Lendechy Jr., 19.

Police were initially called to Shire Street at 2:05 a.m. after 911 caller said someone tried to break into their car. At 2:09 a.m., a second person called police reporting that two men were checking for unlocked car doors along Caspian Way and Lusitano Way.

“At approximately 5:53 AM, GPD received yet another a call for service regarding a suspicious circumstance in the area of Angra Way and Tecate Ln. The reporting party could see two unknown subjects inside his vehicle through his surveillance cameras,” the Gilroy Police Department wrote.

The third 911 caller gave police a description of the two men inside his vehicle, which was parked in his home driveway.

​Police officers immediately responded to the scene and found the men in possession of a stolen vehicle. They were also in possession of property that was stolen from three more burglarized cars, police said.

GPD is requesting assistance from the community members who live in the neighborhood to check surveillance cameras for potential evidence and call the GPD’s non-emergency number at 408-846-0350.

