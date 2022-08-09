Teenagers charged with forging signatures on RI gubernatorial candidate's nomination papers

A pair of North Kingstown teenagers are being charged with forging signatures on nomination papers for a gubernatorial candidate.

Jamestown police announced Tuesday morning that Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 and of North Kingstown, were charged with providing a false document to a public official under RI General Law 11-18-1 and Conspiracy under RI General Law 11-1-6.

Police said the charges were the result of an investigation following a complaint from the Jamestown Town Clerk's office in which it was alleged Lokey and Flynn "conspired to forge signatures and submitted nomination papers on behalf of Zachary Hurwitz."

Hurwitz, of Narragansett, graduated from North Kingstown High School in June and is scheduled to begin classes at the University of Rhode Island this fall.

In a release, police said the canvasser clerk attempted to verify the two signatures of Jamestown residents and suspected the signatures were forged.

Following an investigation, it was determined the signatures were forged and the form was sworn as truthful by Lokey.

Both Lokey and Flynn turned themselves in and were released with a summons to appear for formal arraignment on Aug. 12.

