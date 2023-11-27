Teenagers in custody following pursuit from Monroe Township to Dundee

MONROE TWP. — Three teenagers are in custody after they fled from Monroe County sheriff's deputies checking on suspicious activity at a car dealership in Monroe Township.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from the Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Superstore security monitoring service at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. The monitoring service had observed two people looking into vehicles on the lot. Moments after Deputy Andrew Boski arrived on the scene, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT was spotted leaving the business southbound on South Dixie Highway. Boski and Deputy Austin Graham initiated a pursuit after the vehicle failed to pull over.

The pursuit continued southbound on South Dixie Highway until turning westbound onto Albain Road, the release said. Deputies pursued the vehicle westbound on Albain Road until losing sight of it just west of Douglas Road in Ida Township. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office along with troopers from the Michigan State Police and an officer from the Dundee Police Department began canvassing the area for the vehicle.

Approximately three minutes later, Dundee Police Officer Joseph Ashley located the SUV headed northbound on U.S. 23 exiting at M-50, the release said. Before Ashley was able to catch up to the vehicle, it crashed while attempting to negotiate the exit ramp. The occupants then fled on foot from the crash scene.

A perimeter was established and a Michigan State Police K-9 arrived on scene to attempt to locate the suspects, the release said. Capt. David Raymond also responded with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office drone. With the drone, Raymond observed three people in the area of the Sherloch Forest apartments on Rawson Street.

"Deputies and troopers flooded the area of the apartment complex," the release said. "When they approached the suspects, the suspects fled again on foot. A foot pursuit was initiated and with the help of the drone, all three juveniles were taken into custody."

It was discovered that the Jeep Grand Cherokee had been recently stolen out of Port Huron, the release said. One 16-year-old male and two 17-year-old males from Saginaw were lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center on numerous charges. Due to the suspects’ ages, their names are not being released.

The case remains under investigation by Boski. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7738.

