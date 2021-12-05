Teenagers flee officers after attempted traffic stop in Merced, police say

Two teenagers attempted to flee from an officer, authorities said, triggering a vehicle pursuit in Merced.

About 2:21 a.m. Sunday, an officer attempted to pull over a red Toyota Supra for allegedly failing to stop at a posted stop sign, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police said the driver failed to yield and a short pursuit ensured. The chase ended when the Toyota became disabled after hitting the median in the area of East Childs Avenue and Campus Parkway.

The officer found two 15-year-olds inside the vehicle. According to police, no injuries were reported.

Both teenagers were arrested before being released to the custody of their parents, according to Sgt. Tony Aponte.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Bolanos at 209-388-7772 or bolanosm@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.