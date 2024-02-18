Teenagers involved in Palmetto shooting that killed 18-year-old man, police say

An 18-year-old Palmetto man died Saturday afternoon after an “altercation” between a group of teenage boys, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

The 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 12th Street Drive West, police say.

A second victim, a 17-year-old Palmetto boy, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He is expected to survive his injury.

Police are withholding the names of both victims, citing Marsy’s Law, a Florida law that prevents the disclosure of the names of crime victims.

The Manatee County Homicide Task Force is investigating the case alongside Palmetto detectives, according to a release.

Further information was not immediately available Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Richard Wilson at (941) 773-6124. Tipsters may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.