Teenagers killed in Olathe double homicide shot each other inside car, police say

Investigators have determined that two teenagers killed over the weekend in Olathe shot each other inside a car, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department said Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of 19-year-old Jessica Hicks of Olathe, Kansas, and 18-year-old Monterrio Spencer Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, remain under investigation, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.

The investigation revealed that the two teens did not know each other, Yeldell later said.

Investigators determined that the incident began in a parking lot at the Clarion Park Apartments at 16700 W. 127th Street and continued until the car came to rest near the Sola Salons at Rogers and Strang Line roads.

Officers responded to the area about 4:45 p.m. Saturday where they found the two teens. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene and Spencer was taken to a hospital where he later died. The investigation into their deaths revealed they had shot each other, Yeldell said.

The killings are Olathe’s second and third homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.