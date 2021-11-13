A Teenager's Photos Went Viral After People Claimed She Died At Astroworld. She's Alive — And In Australia

A teenager became the target of misinformation in the wake of Astroworld Festival after she was wrongly assumed to be one of the victims who died at Astroworld Festival in Texas on Nov. 5.

Amelyun Nguyen, a 17-year-old student from Sydney, Australia, posted a TikTok about it this week with the caption: "Woke up and the world pronounced me dead."

Nguyen told BuzzFeed News she found out through an Instagram post that people thought she had died at the concert.

"I was honestly very confused and was wondering how people found my pictures," she said.

Nine people died after attending Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, and many more were injured when the crowd rushed toward the stage during rapper Travis Scott's set. City officials have opened a criminal investigation, and nearly 100 lawsuits have been filed against the organizers of the festival, including Scott.

Nguyen said she isn't sure of the source of misinformation. A tweet that appeared to be doctored and was shared on TikTok claimed she was "the first to be announced dead" after the festival, and it included a photo of her and a misspelling of her name.

In one of the TikTok videos about her supposed death, a commenter claimed to know her, then doubled down after Nguyen herself denied knowing them.

Nguyen said she was on her way back from school when she found her Instagram account was being spammed.

She said her loved ones were thankfully not notified of her fake death, but people had DM-ed her on Instagram in the hopes that they could get in touch with her family.

Nguyen said she was also confused because the people who posted about her were complete strangers. She does not know why she was singled out in the first place.

"I am not a Travis Scott fan, before and after the incident," she said.

Her viral TikTok about it has more than one million likes so far, and Nguyen said she received a lot of compassionate comments.

"That made me feel so much better about the whole false death accusations, I told my close mutuals and we all had a good laugh," she said.