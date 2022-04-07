Teenagers plead to reduced charges in connection with homicide of Holt 18 year old

LANSING — Two teenagers accused of fatally shooting a Holt 18-year-old have pleaded guilty to reduced charges in juvenile court.

The outcome frustrated Noah Sisung's family and loved ones, as did Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon's decision to charge the two teens as juveniles.

Sisung, 18, was shot and killed Oct. 22 near South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing. He was unresponsive when police found him behind the wheel of his pickup, crashed into a tree at South Pennsylvania Avenue and Kendon Drive.

The hearing was followed by shouting between the two sides of the courtroom. Later, police handcuffed and restrained several of Sisung's family members in the parking lot, while one person was shoved to the floor in the courthouse lobby.

The boys, ages 13 and 17 — who the State Journal is not naming because they are not charged in adult court — both were charged as juveniles in connection with Sisung's death.

The 13-year-old, a seventh-grader, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit armed robbery and involuntary manslaughter. The 17-year-old, an 11th-grader, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit armed robbery and accessory after the fact to a felony.

The teens had previously been charged with second-degree murder.

Because of how the teens were charged, they cannot be held in state custody beyond their 21st birthdays, per Michigan law. Because Michigan juvenile records are not public, they will be inaccessible.

More: Holt teenager killed was 'relentlessly happy' and supportive, sister says

More: Second teenager charged in juvenile court with homicide of Holt 18-year-old

More: Lansing teens are fighting for survival amid escalating homicides, shootings

In an email, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon said the court's focus in juvenile proceedings is on rehabilitation.

"These juveniles would be eligible to remain under court jurisdiction until age 21 and the court would provide regular reviews to consider progress, what changes in dispositional orders may be necessary," Siemon wrote. "We always look at how we can accomplish accountability (including punishment); treatment or programming, as appropriate; separation from the victim/society, as needed; and other relevant considerations."

Story continues

When the hearing ended, a person i,n the courtroom voiced their support for the 13-year-old. Shouting ensued between the two sides of the courtroom and police temporarily prevented Sisung's loved ones from exiting the courtroom.

Shouting continued once both groups had left the courtroom. Police handcuffed several of Sisung's family members in the parking lot, while also shoving one person to the floor in the courthouse lobby.

Trina Coolman, Noah Sisung's mother, said Thursday was a "perfect example" of Siemon "watering down" murder charges.

"When you take a gun and you shoot someone at point blank range in the chest — he died within seconds — that is not unintentional and that is not recklessness, which is the exact definition of involuntary manslaughter," Coolman said. "This is all on Carol Siemon."

Trina Coolman holds the funeral memorial card from her late son Noah Sisung's funeral, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at their home in Holt. The 18-year-old was shot and killed last October in Lansing.

Miranda Hinton, whose sons Marcus Jackson-Burton and Steven Lee Jackson, were killed in a shooting in 2020, attended the hearing in support of Sisung's loved ones. She called for Siemon to leave office.

"I don't even know this lady but I know her pain, and I know what she's going through," Hinton said. "And I requested last year, when we went through this, for Carol Siemon to step aside and resign then because she's not working for us. She's working for the defendants. They get to see their children again, we don't; only thing we get to go see is an empty grave."

Melanie Wandji, the lawyer representing the younger defendant, expressed condolences to the family. She said she believes the 13-year-old can be rehabilitated over the next eight years.

"My heart goes to the family, and at no point is my young client taking that lightly," Wandji said. "Hopefully he's going to be rehabilitated, but it's not something that he's taking lightly. That is going to ... have great consequences in his life."

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Teenagers plead to reduced charges in killing of Holt 18 year old