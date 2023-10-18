Teenagers were armed when they led law enforcement on a chase, SC sheriff says

After leading law enforcement officers on a chase, three teenagers were arrested on weapons charges, while a search is ongoing for a fourth male who escaped, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The incident happened Monday afternoon, as deputies were conducting a checkpoint near Camden Highway, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Deputies saw a burgundy SUV that matched the description of a stolen vehicle from Sumter approach the checkpoint before turning into a side road and then driving away in the opposite direction, according to the release. That prompted deputies to try to make a traffic stop.

A deputy turned on the blue lights and siren of a fully marked patrol vehicle, but the SUV sped up before making turns into several side roads in an attempt to escape, the sheriff’s office said. The SUV ultimately turned from U.S. 521 and onto Daly Street, where it drove into the yard of a residence, and then four males carrying handguns got out and ran away, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Pursuing deputies, along with a K-9 unit, searched the area and three of the four males were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. They are all Dalzell residents, according to the release.

Jacarion Amonte’ Tisdale, 18, and Quinton Deion Bradshaw, 19, were arrested, along with a 16-year-old who is not being publicly identified because of his age, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search three guns were recovered, one with the help of police dog Tara, and a fourth was discovered with the help of a passerby, according to the release. Two of the four weapons recovered were found to have been stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

The SUV was also confirmed to have been stolen, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

While at the scene, Sheriff Anthony Dennis tried to speak to Tisdale, who became irate — screaming and threatening the sheriff, according to the release.

That’s why Tisdale was also charged with threatening life, person, or family of public official in addition to counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Bradshaw was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen handgun, according to the release.

The 16-year-old also was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, as well as counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for a blue light, the sheriff’s office said.

The three teens were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. Tisdale’s bond was set at $8,125, while both Bradshaw and the 16-year-old are being held on $6,000 bonds, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is terribly sad to see young people making foolish decisions and choosing lifestyles that have no hope for the future,” Dennis said in the release. “I know it breaks the hearts of parents who know the children they love are choosing a dead end.”

Anyone with information about the fourth male involved in the incident is asked to call 911, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.