Teenarrestedin vandalism at Watertown playground honoring Sandy Hook principal, police say

Jul. 28—Police were able to link the teen to a distinct style of graffiti found at the playground in Veterans Memorial Park in early February, Conway said Friday. He said it contained a "unique symbol."

The graffiti is believed to be random; it was found at numerous spots in town, including road signs, he said.

"We don't believe that the graffiti is targeting the Sandy Hook cause," Conway said.

Random or not, graffiti is a continuing problem at the playground, he said. Graffiti has been found there this year and in 2022.

"Park and rec cleans the graffiti and eventually more shows up," Conway said.

There are many other unique graffiti symbols, or "tags," that police still are trying to identify, he said.

Officers continue to conduct daily patrol checks of the parks, Conway said.

A group of New Jersey firefighters built the playground in the Nova Scotia Hill Road park in 2014. It was the last of 26 that rose in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey in honor of the 26 children and staff members who died in the Sandy Hook School massacre on Dec. 14, 2012.

The Watertown playground was built in honor of Principal Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, who was gunned down when she ran out of a meeting to investigate the sounds of gunfire and breaking glass.

Police said anyone with information about graffiti and other forms of vandalism in Watertown may call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward with information leading to an arrest.

Information can also be emailed to Tips@watertownctpd.org, police said.