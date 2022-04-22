Teens, 14 and 15, charged in death of Dallas 16-year-old

Two teenagers were charged Friday with the murder of a Dallas 16-year-old in March.

Sixteen-year-old Marvin Rivera was killed on the afternoon of March 13 inside a residence in the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue in Dallas. Responding officers said that upon their arrival to the scene they saw a car had crashed into a home and that Rivera was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rivera was brought to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Home surveillance footage, released April 20, showed two males running from the scene.

Police said on Thursday they received a tip identifying the teens and where they could be located. And the following day, the juveniles were arrested around 6 a.m.

The teenagers were taken to Henry Wade Juvenile Detention.