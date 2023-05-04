Teens accused in Colorado rock-throwing death face additional charges

The suspects in the rock-throwing death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell appeared in Jefferson County Court and faced several additional charges than the ones initially brought against them when they were arrested last month, CBS Colorado reported.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak are each facing 13 charges for throwing the rocks that killed Bartel and injured others, reported CBS Colorado. In addition to the first-degree murder with indifference charges, they are also facing attempted murder charges and multiple counts of assault and attempted assault, reported CBS Colorado.

Bartell was killed on April 19 while she was driving and talking on the phone with her friend. Officials say the suspects threw a large landscaping rock at Bartell's car that went through her windshield, striking and killing her, the sheriff's office said.

The teens allegedly circled back to take a "memento" picture of her car after it drove off the road, CBS Colorado reported.

Bartell and the suspects were all from Arvada, Colorado. Authorities arrested the three 18-year-old suspects a week later at their homes, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Stephen Smith contributed reporting

