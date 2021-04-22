Teens accused in fatal Middletown shooting indicted as adults

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 22—Teens accused in a fatal shooting in Middletown have been indicted by a grand jury and will be tried as adults in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Timathy Rhodus, 17, and Elliot Shepherd II, 17, were each indicted Wednesday for murder and other felonies for the Jan. 31 incident where a woman was killed at a Wilbraham Road residence.

The teens were charged shortly after the slaying in juvenile court and both cases where bound over to adult court by Juvenile Court Judge Erik Niehaus after probable cause hearings. Because the age of the boys and the seriousness of the crimes, the cases were mandatory bind overs to the adult division if the judge found probable cause.

In addition to murder, Rhodus was indicted on four counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation. Shepherd is facing two counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation in addition to murder.

A third adult suspect, Karlos Chase Philpot, 18, was indicted in February for murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Philpot is being held on $250,000 bond in the Butler County Jail. His trial is scheduled for May 24 in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens' courtroom.

Rhodus' and Shepherd's cases have been assigned to common pleas Judge Dan Haughey, but an arraignment date had not been set Wednesday afternoon.

Angela Combs, 41, was shot about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road by suspects who came to the door armed and apparently looking for payment of a debt, according to court documents. Combs was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where she died.

According to court documents, one of the 17-year-olds said he went to the residence armed with two other people to "get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana."

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught one of the 17-year-old's arms in the door, it said.

"After the door hit (the teen's arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him," according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.

The resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.

He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair.

