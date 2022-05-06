Teens accused of killing Goshen man appear in court

May 5—GOSHEN — Two 16-year-old Goshen boys arrested on murder charges following the shooting death of a Goshen man at a 7-Eleven late last month appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday morning for their initial hearings.

Alejandro Briano and Leonardo Chavarria, both of whom have been waived to adult court, are each facing felony murder charges in connection with the April 23 killing of Santino Garcia, 27, Goshen.

Preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered on behalf of both boys Thursday by Judge Michael Christofeno. They each could face 45 to 65 years in prison, along with a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Christofeno then set several hearings for the two boys, including pretrial conferences for June 2, omnibus dates for June 30, and trial status conferences for Sept. 15. Their jury trials are currently set for Oct. 17.

At about 1 p.m. April 23, according to the probable cause affidavit, Goshen police officers arrived at 7-Eleven, 2200 Elkhart Road, to investigate a shooting and found Garcia.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and side. Garcia was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment, but later died of his injuries.

Goshen officers along with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit discovered video surveillance footage during their investigation, as well as a witness.

"That led them to Alejandro Briano, and Leonardo Chavarria," the affidavit notes. "Specifically, one witness to the shooting advised she observed Santino Garcia engaged in a struggle with a person on the passenger side of a vehicle at the 7-11, at which time another individual shot Santino."

Video surveillance also reportedly showed Garcia exiting the convenience store and having his attention drawn toward a gold-colored GMC Envoy, which he then approached.

"The passenger of the gold-colored GMC, a male in a white tank top, was standing in the open front passenger side door area and reached for something in his waistband, at which time Santino Garcia physically struggles with the male in the white tank top," the affidavit states. "The driver of the GMC Envoy then comes around the back of the vehicle and begins shooting at Garcia. The passenger in the white tank top also begins shooting at Garcia. The driver and the passenger of the GMC Envoy then leave the scene."

Officers were able to locate Briano and Chavarria that same day. Both boys were interviewed, following consultation with a parent, and they ultimately admitted to their involvement in the shooting, according to police.

"Alejandro Briano advised that he was at the 7-11 gas station earlier in the day, and admitted to shooting a person there," the affidavit states. "Leonardo Chavarria also admitted to being at the 7-11 gas station earlier in the day and shooting a person there. Each provided further details which were corroborated by independent investigation by law enforcement. However, additional investigation is ongoing at this time."

On the Monday following the shooting, a judicial officer found probable cause for their arrests and the two are being held without bond at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

ROBINSON SENTENCING

A teenager accused of shooting a man in Elkhart back in July of 2021 pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced Thursday during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings.

Marshon Robinson, 16, had been waived into adult court with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder in connection with the near-fatal shooting of Terry Mitchell, 19, as the two walked in an alley near 1396 Benham Ave. on July 28. Robinson was 15 at the time of the incident.

During his hearing Thursday, Judge Christofeno accepted a guilty plea on Robinson's behalf and proceeded with his sentencing.

For the attempted murder charge, Robinson was sentenced to 30 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, plus two years for aggravating circumstances, for a total of 32 years in prison.

Of that total, 12 years were suspended and 12 years will be served on reporting probation as part of an approved plea agreement.

Prior to his sentencing, Robinson was offered the opportunity to make a final statement regarding his case.

"I'm sorry about that day," Robinson said. "I was going through a lot of emotions that day, and I blacked out, and it led me to do something that I regret doing. And it hurt me for doing it. Every day I think about it, I'm like, 'I messed up, and I know I can do better, and I know I'm going to do better.' I can't fix what happened, but I can fix myself, and try harder to do better."

According to details in the probable cause affidavit for the case, Elkhart police found Mitchell injured in the alley near Benham Avenue, and he was taken to a local hospital. Investigators also found seven bullet shell casings at the scene.

When interviewed by police, Mitchell said as he and Robinson walked, the teen pulled a gun and pointed it at him. Mitchell turned to run and described to police how he felt his body go numb from being shot, the affidavit shows.

A doctor told investigators Mitchell had been shot twice in the back, penetrating his shoulder blade and a buttock. The shoulder bullet stopped "millimeters from being fatal," the affidavit states. The other bullet came close to striking Mitchell's femoral artery.

Police found Robinson during the investigation and interviewed him. Robinson allegedly said the victim originally had the gun, and they fought over it until he wrestled it away and opened fire. He said he then tossed the gun, according to the affidavit.

Security camera video from the scene showed the two in the alley when Robinson allegedly stopped and bent over, the affidavit reads. Mitchell turned after Robinson stopped, and then ran until he was seen stumbling and falling. Robinson then fled the area, according to a review of the video in the affidavit.

Investigators later searched Robinson's home and found a handgun, and they determined it was the one that was fired seven times at the scene, aligning with the casings that were found, police said in the affidavit.

COLEMAN SENTENCING

A Chicago teen who recently pleaded guilty to felony armed robbery and resisting law enforcement charges was sentenced to more than a decade in prison during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Kemountae Coleman, 17, appeared before Judge Christofeno for his sentencing hearing in connection with a December 2021 carjacking incident in Goshen. He was 16 at the time of the incident.

For the armed robbery charge, a Level 3 felony, Robinson was sentenced to nine years at the Indiana Department of Correction, plus three additional years for aggravating circumstances, for a total of 12 years in prison.

Of that total, five years were suspended and five years will be served on reporting probation as part of an approved plea agreement.

In addition, Christofeno noted that upon his turning 18, a hearing will be set to consider modification of Coleman's sentence as to placement.

For the resisting law enforcement charge, a Level 6 felony, Robinson was sentenced to 365 days executed to the IDOC, to be served concurrently with the armed robbery sentence per his plea agreement.

A third charge, auto theft, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.

Following Thursday's sentencing, Christofeno urged Coleman to do what he can in the coming years to stay on the straight and narrow, as doing otherwise could earn him even more time in prison.

"Mr. Coleman, be clear on this: You have a break when you turn 18," Christofeno said. "You better show me what you told me, that you intend to change your life. No more bad acts.

"If I get a report that you've got bad acts, you just figure you're going to be doing at least seven years," Christofeno added. "And if it gets bad enough that I revoke probation, you're going to be doing 12 years. You should have no misunderstanding about this. And I will hate putting you there for every single day. But be clear on this: you did this to yourself. It is time you take responsibility for your actions."

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to the Brookside Manor mobile home park at approximately 3:40 a.m. Dec. 12 to investigate a report of two armed men stealing another man's truck at gunpoint. The two men were later identified as Coleman and Jason Blackman. Blackman was also arrested and is scheduled for trial on Sept. 19.

While responding to the dispatch, an Elkhart County deputy reportedly located the stolen truck as it drove north on Old C.R. 17 near C.R. 28. The deputy engaged his emergency lights and ordered the driver of the truck to stop, but the driver, identified as Coleman, reportedly disregarded the order and proceeded to lead police on a three-mile chase that ended on C.R. 13 when the truck crashed into a utility pole.

Following the crash, Coleman and Blackman reportedly fled the scene on foot before eventually being taken into custody.

AVELINO ALVAREZ HEARING

An Elkhart man facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Elkhart late last week also appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for his initial hearing.

Alberto Avelino Alvarez, 21, was arrested following the fatal shooting at a Stevens Avenue residence the morning of April 28. He was reportedly hospitalized following the incident, having told police that the 17-year-old shot him first, and then he shot back. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Judge Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Avelino Alvarez's behalf during Thursday's hearing.

Christofeno then explained that Avelino Alvarez could face between 45 and 65 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the murder charge.

Upcoming hearings for Avelino Alvarez include a pretrial conference on June 2, an omnibus date of June 30, and a trial status conference on Sept. 15. His jury trial is currently set for Oct. 17.

According to court documents, Elkhart police were dispatched to the Stevens Avenue residence at around 10 a.m. April 28 where they found the 17-year-old victim lying behind the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics arrived a short time later and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, Avelino Alvarez was interviewed by investigators while being treated at South Bend Memorial Hospital, during which he reportedly said that he sells marijuana and had received an inquiry from a man interested in making a purchase from him.

When he met with the man to make the sale the morning of April 28, Avelino Alvarez said the man instead took the drugs and shot him. Avelino Alvarez said he then grabbed his own gun and returned fire.

A search warrant obtained for the residence reportedly turned up numerous shell casings and a substance that appeared to be marijuana located in the basement of the residence. A search of Avelino Alvarez's cellphone also reportedly revealed evidence of possible drug-dealing, according to police.

Avelino Alvarez is currently being held without bond at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility.