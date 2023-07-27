Teens accused of leading Fort Worth officers on 6-minute chase in stolen car, police say

Four teens led Fort Worth police on a six-minute chase in a stolen car early Thursday before crashing into a tree, officials said.

Around 3:40 a.m., police were told a stolen blue Hyundai was parked outside the QuikTrip located at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road. Officers activated their red and blue emergency lights and tried to detain the vehicle and its four occupants, police said in a news release.

The Hyundai’s driver put the car in reverse, accelerated and fled the scene, according to officials. The stolen car hit the front of a police vehicle during the escape. Officers followed the Hyundai westbound on Brentwood Stair Road.

Police deployed a tire deflation device, and the stolen car hit a tree and stopped near the intersection of Rosedale Street and Conner Avenue, officials said. The four occupants fled the vehicle on foot.

All four male suspects were located and taken into custody by around 4 a.m., police said. One of them received a head injury when the car hit the tree. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released to a parent or guardian.

The other two passengers were also released to parents or guardians, police said. The driver was taken to the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center. Charges will be filed through the Fort Worth Police Department’s Youth Division.

The pursuit lasted around six minutes and involved the Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, police said.