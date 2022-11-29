Teens accused of murder plot in Rock Hill to remain in jail

A judge in family court ruled on Tuesday that three teens accused of murdering a York County man will remain behind bars.

Three 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old are accused of plotting to kill Larry Ingram Jr. on Nov. 14 in Rock Hill because he tried to discipline them.

Ingram, 38, reportedly took some electronic devices away from some of the teen suspects as punishment.

The detective said the four teens then plotted to kill Ingram because they were mad about the most recent punishment and because they didn’t like him due to discipline in the past.

On the day of the murder, a detective said the teens made noises to get Ingram to come out of his bedroom. One of the teens shot Ingram several times.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to move forward with the cases and agreed with prosecutors that the three young people should remain in state custody.

Solicitor Kevin Bracket said the court’s decision was appropriate.

“Seeing little kids come into court facing those kind of charges always just hurts the heart,” Bracket said. “So there’s that the allegations are horrible. There is no question about that. I think it’s appropriate that they be detained while we sort this out.”

Two of the teenagers involved were related to the victim.

The fourth suspect will appear in court later.

