Teens accused of stealing car, fleeing Enfield officers

Jul. 28—ENFIELD — Police took three juveniles from New Haven into custody early Wednesday morning after they were accused of stealing a motor vehicle from Hamden and fleeing from officers.

According to a post on the Enfield Police Department's Facebook page, an officer patrolling the area of Palomba Drive around 2 a.m. on Wednesday saw a Toyota RAV 4 without headlights on leave the Gale Toyota dealership at 50 Palomba Drive. The officer confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Hamden and called for several other offices to respond to the area.

Police said the vehicle kept driving when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Another officer who had responded to the area put out a tire deflation device, or a spike strip, which deflated the RAV 4's tires.

The vehicle came to a stop near Enfield Street and Post Office Road with damage to its tires.

The three teenagers abandoned the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area, police said.

Officers quickly caught two of the teenagers. The third was later located with the assistance of a canine team from the Massachusetts State Police.

All three were charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, and interfering with police, Chief Alaric Fox said Thursday morning. Fox said the driver of the vehicle was also charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a license, criminal mischief in the third degree, and engaging police in pursuit.

Police transported the three teenagers, who are under 18 years old, to a juvenile detention facility for court presentation on Wednesday morning.