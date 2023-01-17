Teens accused of stealing SUV, leading a pursuit with 4-year-old inside, CMPD says

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday night accused of stealing a Honda CR-V with a four-year-old child inside, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a stranger kidnapping call for service. Police did not release the location of this incident.

The caller said that her SUV was stolen with her four-year-old child inside. Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle. However, the driver refused, initiating a pursuit.

Just after 7 p.m., the stolen Honda crashed at North Graham Street and Rumple Road. The teen suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

The 4-year-old kidnapping victim was in the vehicle and unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

