Teens accused of string of armed robberies, assaults

Mar. 15—Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning for multiple armed robberies and assaults over the past weekend targeting Hispanic men in Brunswick and unincorporated Glynn County in which police say the alleged assailants pistol-whipped victims.

The arrests led to a large police presence Tuesday morning at Perry Place Apartments after detectives canvassing the area noticed two men who fit the suspects' descriptions, a joint Brunswick Police and Glynn County Police press release sent late Tuesday night said. The men fled to an apartment at the complex off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick, prompting officers from both departments, Glynn County Sheriff's deputies and the Georgia State Patrol to surround the unit with guns drawn.

The police presence attracted a crowd of people in the immediate area who watched as officers stood behind vehicles for cover while wearing tactical gear and with rifles and pistols pointed at the apartment. The men were arrested without further incident.

Verdez Ki'Shun Pinkston, 19, of Glynn County, and Jerome Foster Hall Jr., 17, of Brunswick, were both in Glynn County Detention Center Wednesday morning charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and aggravated battery. Pinkston was identified by police in the press release. The News identified Hall through jail records from the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Seventeen-year-olds in Georgia are routinely treated as adults when prosecuted in felony criminal matters.

Detectives from both agencies began jointly investigating three separate armed robbery incidents involving at least four victims across both jurisdictions on Friday and Saturday when they recognized similarities in the cases, the release said.

"The incidents that occurred this weekend were alarming and a clear indication that this type of criminal activity had the potential to escalate into something much more dangerous," said Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith. "It was paramount for investigators to work together to bring those responsible into custody expeditiously."

Story continues

Daily police call logs provided by the Brunswick Police Department indicate the first robbery occurred overnight on Friday when a man who was leaving Tropical Island market in the 2500 block of Norwich Street got back into his van, which he left unlocked while inside the store. As he attempted to drive away, he told police he was held at gunpoint and ordered to give all his money to the suspects before being hit in the face with a handgun, the call report said. The suspects fled on foot.

The next night, on Saturday night, two masked suspects allegedly walked up to a house in the 1800 block of Gordon Street and demanded money from the people sitting on the porch, Saturday night's call log said. One man said he had no money and was hit in the face with a handgun, causing a severe laceration to his lip. When the masked men saw neighbors pulling into their driveway, they allegedly pointed their guns at them and stole a wallet containing a large amount of money before fleeing on foot, the call report said.

Also on Saturday night, two masked men allegedly approached two Hispanic men who speak limited English near the entrance to Druid Oaks Mobile Home Park and robbed them at gunpoint of their wallets and cellphones, a Glynn County Police Report said.

"... the suspects proceeded to strike both of them in the face with their handguns and took both of the cellphones before fleeing on foot," the report said.

The alleged assaults knocked some teeth out of one victim's mouth and left lacerations on his lip. The other victim had a large knot on his forehead from being hit with a handgun, the report said.

The men were transported to Southeast Georgia Health System and were treated for their injuries and surveilance camera footage from a nearby home was collected as evidence, the report said.

"The Glynn County Police Department and our partners will pursue every legal and investigative option available to ensure that the residents of Glynn County feel safe in their neighborhoods," Interim Glynn County Police Chief O'Neal Jackson III said. "For those of you who have information that will help us in this effort, please let us know."

The investigation continues into the incidents. Anyone with more information about the cases can call the Glynn County Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or, to remain anonymous, the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.