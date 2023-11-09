Teens allegedly sex trafficked through San Bernardino County massage parlor

Three suspects were charged with allegedly running a sex trafficking ring involving teen girls out of a San Bernardino County massage parlor.

The trio are accused of trafficking teen girls to “engage in commercial sexual activities” at Ace Care Massage Parlor in Redlands, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The suspects were identified as:

-Ji Ryang Chae, 54, a.k.a. “Chae Yu” and “BB” – The parlor’s manager and a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado

-Jasmine Dakota Beverly, 24, a.k.a. “Bbybegirl” – The manager-in-training at Ace Care. Currently lives in Costa Mesa

-Earnest Akindele Teamer, 26, a.k.a. “Scooby,” “Splash,” and “$koobystacks” – Acted as a recruiter for Ace Care. Lives in Redlands

Beverly would allegedly provide transportation to two victims – a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

As recruiters, Beverly allegedly took $10 from the 15-year-old girl for each customer she saw while Teamer allegedly took $200 per week from that victim.

Chae, as Ace Care’s manager, would reportedly require workers to pay “rent” in return for condoms, cleaning supplies, and a place to work. She also collected around $2,000 per month in “rent” from the 15-year-old victim, authorities said.

Teamer, who acted as a “pimp” for the 14-year-old girl, would collect some or all the proceeds from her work, the indictment alleges.

Teamer also allegedly produced a video of himself engaging in sexual activity with the 15-year-old girl, court documents said.

All three suspects were charged with one count of conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Chae was arrested on Nov. 3 and made her first court appearance on Tuesday in Denver. Teamer, who was arrested on July 27, remains in federal custody without bond. Beverly was arrested on Aug. 3 and was released on $15,000 bond.

Both Beverly and Teamer pleaded not guilty to their charges. A trial date is scheduled for June 18, 2024.

In a separate indictment, Teamer was charged with one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, one count of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and two counts of receipt of child pornography. Teamer pleaded not guilty. A trial hearing is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

If convicted on all counts, the trio could face up to life in prison. At a minimum, Chae and Beverly will face at least 10 years in prison and Teamer will face at least 15 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Redlands Police Department.

