Teens among victims of fatal rollover crash in Boston
Teenagers are among two people who died and two who were injured in a rollover crash early Thursday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Teenagers are among two people who died and two who were injured in a rollover crash early Thursday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
The average mortgage rates for 30-year loans moved up to 6.62% from 6.61% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac.
The appointment of Alberto Musalem as president of the St. Louis Fed adds a new voice to the debate about the direction of interest rates in 2024
As Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner says "I do" to fiancée Theresa Nist — live on ABC's “The Golden Wedding” special on Thursday — look back at the reality stars who came before them.
Razer is previewing two new Blade laptops, which it will officially unveil next week at CES 2024. The company says the new Razer Blade 16 has the world’s first 16-inch 240Hz OLED panel, and the updated Razer Blade 18 has an 18-inch 4K 165Hz one.
iSeeCars' latest study found that smaller, cheaper, more fuel-efficient vehicles became more popular last year, and noted that the trend will likely continue through 2024.
Locking in a low interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of a home loan and lower your monthly payments.
Martin Scorsese’s latest and greatest, Killers of the Flower Moon, is premiering globally on Apple TV+ in just over a week. The film drops on January 12.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
Exponent Founders Capital, an early-stage venture firm founded by alumni of startups such as Plaid, Robinhood and Ramp, has closed on $75 million in capital commitments, TechCrunch is the first to report. Managing Partners Charley Ma and Mahdi Raza co-founded Exponent after meeting while Ma was leading fintech growth at Plaid, and Raza was leading growth and payments at Robinhood.
Amazon’s Fire HD tablet is on sale for just $80 for today only from QVC. This is the latest iteration, originally released in 2023, and ships with 32GB of storage.
In addition to the bold new NCAA proposal, college leaders are expected to deeply examine modifications to two other topics: NIL and transfers.
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot tonight. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Wedding.'
Breaking down the auto industry's best year since 2019 and looking ahead to sales showdowns in 2024.
The new system will use LLM Gemini Ultra.
Log4j, maybe more than any other recent security issue in recent years, thrust software supply chain security into the limelight, with even the White House weighing in. The number of CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) continues to increase at a steady pace and there's nary a container out there that doesn't include at least some vulnerabilities.
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold, it's time to gear up and face the chill head-on. Here are clothing choices that can make all the difference.
With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.
Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup was one of the few models to retain the full $7,500 US tax credit, but a lot of that advantage is about to be negated.
Dell is bringing the bold design of last year's XPS 13 Plus to the rest of the XPS lineup, and now that includes new 14-inch and 16-inch models.