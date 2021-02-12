Teens with AR-15 try carjacking man, but he thinks gun is a toy, California cops say

Summer Lin

When a man in his 50s was walking away from his parked car Tuesday night, Berkeley police said he was approached by two teenagers who demanded his car keys.

When the man turned around, police said, he found one of them pointing a gun at him.

The man thought it was most likely a toy gun and walked away, but the teens followed him and stopped when the man walked to a residence, police said.

Officers said they spotted the teens, who fled in different directions — with one riding his scooter toward Hearst Street through Ohlone Park and the other running toward the BART station.

Police said they arrested a 15-year-old boy in the North Berkeley BART parking lot and a 17-year-old boy inside Ohlone Park. According to police, they found an AR-15 rifle concealed inside the 15-year-old’s clothing and a non-serialized handgun on the 17-year-old.

Both teenagers were arrested for weapons violations and suspicion of attempted carjacking, police said.

