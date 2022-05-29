Teens arrested, ‘dangerous’ man wanted after 6-year-old killed in drive-by, SC cops say

Two weeks after a 6-year-old Midlands child was killed in a drive-by shooting, two teenagers were arrested on murder charges, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

A search for another “dangerous” man wanted on a murder charge is ongoing, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at a news conference.

On May 13, Winston Hunter was inside his home on McClain Street in the town of North with his family at about 11:35 p.m. when the occupants of a car fired into the residence.

Winston died at the scene, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said.

At the news conference, Ravenell said a 19-year-old West Columbia man and a juvenile captured in New York were both taken into custody and charged for their roles in Winston’s death.

Winston Hunter, 6, was killed in a drive-by shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Ethan Thorne Anderson was arraigned at the Orangeburg County Courthouse Sunday following the news conference.

At the same time investigators were questioning Anderson on Friday, the 17-year-old juvenile, whose name is not being made public because of his age, was taken into custody about 1,000 miles away, according to Ravenell.

“We will have him back in South Carolina as soon as we can,” Ravenell said of the minor who will be charged as an adult.

The search continues for 20-year-old Michael Lloyd, according to the sheriff. The 5-foot-2, 180-pound man also will be charged with murder, according to Ravenell.

The sheriff said he doesn’t believe Lloyd is currently in South Carolina.

“He can run, but New York is not far enough,” Ravenell said. “He’s dangerous and we need him in custody and back in South Carolina. ... We are not going to rest until we put this coward in jail.”

Additionally, Joshua Devon Pettus, who turned himself into law enforcement after he was called a person of interest, is in custody, according to Ravenell. The sheriff would not say what charges the 29-year-old Pettus is facing.

What led to drive-by shooting?

A motive for the drive-by shooting is not clear.

“Some individuals got together in West Columbia and decided to take a ride to North to make a buy or robbery for marijuana,” Ravenell said.

What Ravenell said was certain was there were no drugs in Winston’s home. He died and his family was shot at by mistake, according to the sheriff.

There were no ties between any of the men facing charges in the shooting and Winston’s family, Ravenell said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the men in custody could face more charges, according to Ravenell. Additionally, other people could be arrested for their roles in the shooting and potential drug crimes, Ravenell said.

Two of the three guns fired into the McClain Street house have been recovered by law enforcement, according to Ravenell.

“I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Winston. This is just a senseless tragedy that’s happening all too often in our community,” said Mark Keel, Chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. “I cannot imagine what this family is experiencing or what they’re going through.”

SLED is one of several law enforcement agencies that has worked with the sheriff’s office in investigating Winston’s death.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.