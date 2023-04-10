Teens arrested, accused of assaulting and harassing homeless man in Worcester

Two teens were arrested Saturday night, accused of assaulting and harassing a homeless man at a Worcester park.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. A second 17-year-old boy was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Officers responding to the area of Elm Park around 6:55 p.m. found several juveniles who reportedly were trying to fight someone, according to Worcester Police.

Authorities say the youths harassed, shoved, and taunted a homeless man, even taking his hat. Bystanders reportedly stepped in to protect the victim and call police.

Four juveniles matching the description given by witnesses were spotted a short while later. The youths evaded police, running through the yards of residential homes, according to officials.

After a brief pursuit, two teens were arrested. They will appear in juvenile court at a later date.

