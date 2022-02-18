Teens arrested after allegedly found with AR-15 style rifles, drugs in Eastlake area

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers allegedly found with drugs and a pair of AR-15 style rifles during a traffic stop, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

The firearms were located after the teens, ages 13 and 16, were pulled over for a traffic violation Wednesday in the 400 block of Peyton Drive in the Eastlake area in eastern El Paso County, a sheriff's news release stated.

Deputies noted that the rifles had their serial numbers altered. The type of drugs they had were not disclosed.

The teens were taken into custody and handed over to juvenile authorities on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, officials said. Names were not released because they are juveniles.

In a similar incident earlier this month, El Paso police arrested a 17-year-old man found in possession of five handguns, three rifles, loaded magazines, cocaine, marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash after a chase near El Paso High School. Under Texas law, persons 17 and older are considered adults.

Anyone with information on criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

