Teens arrested for attempted car break-ins, Clayton County police say

Two teens were arrested after police said they were breaking into cars.

Clayton County police were called to the area of Deerfield Drive in Jonesboro just before 1 a.m., in reference to four people breaking into cars.

Once officers arrived, two teens immediately drove off. The other two tried running away, but one was caught by the police.

After a short foot chase, officers were able to arrest the other teen.

Clayton officials recovered a ski mask and a stolen gun from the teens. The teens whose names were not released were 15 and 16 years old.

The teens are charged with a curfew violation, loitering and prowling, three counts of entering auto, obstruction of law enforcement, criminal damage to property, wearing a mask in public(ski mask), theft by receiving, possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

