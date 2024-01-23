Teens arrested after being spotted prowling around Duluth park, found with $10K in cash, guns

Thanks to a vigilant crime center, two teens were arrested for allegedly prowling around a Gwinnett County park.

During the overnight hours on Monday, Duluth police said a black vehicle drove along Bunten Road Park.

Officials said a person wearing all black and a backpack was seen getting out of the vehicle.

After sensing something off after park hours, an operator in the crime center contacted the police.

When officers arrived, they said the suspects had inconsistent stories. Authorities later found more than $10,000 in cash, masks and two guns.

Police arrested Jair Williams, 18, and Jakolby Fluellen, 19. The teens are charged with loitering and prowling.

