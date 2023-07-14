Teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting South Meck High School graduate

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting of a South Meck High School graduate.

On July 9, 17-year-old Savion Rashaad Lockhart, along with two others, was shot on Turtle Point Road just off University City Boulevard. He died on the way to an area hospital, according to police.

On Thursday, CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 19-year-old Reginald Marsaeus Moses and a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with this case.

Police said both suspects were transported to the Mecklenburg County jail to be interviewed by detectives. After the interviews, Moses was transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old suspect was transferred into the custody of a Juvenile Detention Center.

They both have been charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Lockhart’s family has been notified of the arrests.

CMPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

