Teens arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old in Shreveport

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the killing of 17-year-old De'anthony Walker.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Walker was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue.

Caddo Parish Coroner's office said that Walker was shot multiple times just after 4 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreveport Police Department arrested three teens late Saturday evening when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a Thursday morning carjacking.

The vehicle then led officers on a pursuit resulting in the vehicle crashing.

The four occupants then fled on foot from the vehicle.

Officers believe three of the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the killing of Walker.

The suspects were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

All three are minors.

