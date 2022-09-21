Teens arrested in connection to the Renwick Street shooting

Monroe Police Department has arrested two 14-year-olds in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 13.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital and listed in stable condition.

Through the investigation detectives discovered that two juveniles were allegedly involved in the shooting. They were arrested and booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center.

The teens were charged with second-degree murder, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

