Teens arrested in daytime drive-by armed robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A township man and a Middlesex County juvenile have been arrested and charged with an armed robbery here last week.

Eighteen-year-old Oscar Juarez-Perfecto and a 17-year-old unidentified male were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in an afternoon armed robbery last Thursday on Claremont Road, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

Township police responded around 1:24 p.m. Nov. 9 to a 911 call reporting two men in an SUV, one armed with a handgun, in an altercation with another man, where officers detained the two suspects, according to McDonald.

The juvenile driver drove up to a man on Claremont Road, brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim's money and cellphone, McDonald said. The passenger of the SUV, Juarez-Perfecto, also jumped out and brandished a handgun, the prosecutor said.

The victim was not injured. His vape pen was taken, McDonald said, and two handguns used in the robbery also were recovered.

Juarez-Perfecto is lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. The juvenile is in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending a Family Court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533, via the STOPit app or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

