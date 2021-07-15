Teens arrested after Derry school burglary

Jul. 15—DERRY — Three teenagers are facing charges after security alarms at East Derry Memorial Elementary School drew attention from local police departments, state police and K-9s.

Police say small office supplies were taken from the 18 Dubeau Drive building at about 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers said they arrived on scene to find flashlights being used inside. Derry police set up a perimeter, and mutual aid was requested for a Londonderry K-9, New Hampshire State Police K-9 and Salem officers.

Police say they gave commands over a loudspeaker when three suspects attempted to get away through a back door.

Records show they are James Doucette, 19, of North Andover, Jameson Keeves, 19, of Groveland, and Noah Gilbert, 19, of Derry.

All three are charged with burglary and intoxication, according to police. K-9 teams were able to ensure no one else was hiding inside the building.

Court dates were not immediately set.