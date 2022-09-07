Teens arrested on drug charges

Sep. 6—Driving around without headlights at 2 a.m. Monday led to the arrest of two teens on felony drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled over a Mitsubishi Outlander at West 42nd Street and North Golder Avenue after noticing the driver didn't have any lights on.

When speaking with the driver of the car, Hadley Dean Sorensen, 18, the officer noticed he smelled like marijuana and Sorensen admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier and having marijuana on him, the report stated.

During a subsequent search, the officer found 3.8 grams of marijuana, glass smoking pipes, rolling papers, a cylinder used to grind marijuana, THC vaping cartridges and 9.4 grams of THC, the report stated. When Sorensen was booked into the Ector County jail, staff found 1.1 grams of cocaine inside a folded $1 bill in his sock, according to the report.

Because Sorensen's passenger, Giovanni Takoda Lozano, 17, had access to the THC, which was found inside a lunch box on the passenger's side floorboard, he was arrested, too.

Sorensen was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. He remained in jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $35,500.

Lozano was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He remained in jail Tuesday on a $20,000 surety bond.

The controlled substance charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years. The cocaine charge is a Class 3 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years. The marijuana charge is a Class B misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six-months in jail.