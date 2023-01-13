Teens arrested for false bomb threat, gun at school

Emily Jo Edwards

Montez Jaheim Young

Two teenagers were arrested for separate incidents at East Davidson High School, including making a false bomb threat and possession of a gun and drugs at a basketball game.

On Jan. 9, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old female for making a false bomb threat to East Davidson High School.

Emily Jo Edwards, 18, of 1116 Lacy Hepler Road, Thomasville was charged with one count of felony making a false report concerning a destructive device and one count of resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement Officer.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, school resource officers began an investigation into an alleged threat to East Davidson High School via social media. Information on the arrest warrant created a screenshot on Snapchat that says, “Ya’ll jus wait till (tomorrow), we finna blow that whole a** school up,” indicating the existence of an explosive device at the school, when there wasn’t.

Law enforcement stated there was never any potential threat to staff or students

The arrest warrant also stated Edwards refused to cooperate with law enforcement by failing to answer their questions during the investigation. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

On Jan. 6, deputies arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly possessing a semi-automatic handgun and drugs at an East Davidson High School basketball game.

Montez Jaheim Young of 218 Rachael Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax) and one count of possession of a gun on educational property.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s office, deputies assigned to maintain security at a basketball game at East Davidson High School located 88 Xanax bars, a semi-automatic handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during an investigation. According to the arrest warrant, the gun was a P80 Glock .40 caliber ghost gun.

Young was given a $5,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3.

