Teens arrested following shots fired at Sherwood Park

Aug. 6—One week after a shooting at Sherwood Park the Odessa Police Department announced the arrest of two 16-year-olds on aggravated robbery and deadly conduct charges. One of the teens also faces a charge for shooting three days earlier.

On July 29, OPD announced three kids took shelter inside the pool area of Sherwood Park after someone took three shots at them and fled.

According to the announcement Friday, two juvenile suspects are now being held at the Ector County Youth Center.

One of the two youths is also charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities in connection with a July 26 shooting incident in the 3100 block of Maple.

Officers found three firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, during their investigation.

No further details were made available on the apparent robbery at Sherwood Park or the incident on Maple.

The newspaper filed a Texas Public Information Act request with the department on Wednesday.