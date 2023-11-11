Teens arrested following stabbing in Port Huron Twp.
Two teens were arrested following an early Saturday morning stabbing.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to McLaren Port Huron after reports were received that a 20-year-old Port Huron Township resident had been stabbed.
It was determined that a group of people responded to the victim's residence in the 2500 block of White Street about 3:40 a.m. where a verbal argument turned physical, according to the sheriff office.
The victim was stabbed once in the chest with a knife.
Investigators interviewed multiple people and arrested two.
A 16-year-old male is currently lodged in a juvenile detention facility on assault with intent to murder and tampering with evidence. An 18-year-old male is lodged at the St. Clair County jail on charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.
The victim is currently stable and expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.
