Two teens were arrested following an early Saturday morning stabbing.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to McLaren Port Huron after reports were received that a 20-year-old Port Huron Township resident had been stabbed.

It was determined that a group of people responded to the victim's residence in the 2500 block of White Street about 3:40 a.m. where a verbal argument turned physical, according to the sheriff office.

The victim was stabbed once in the chest with a knife.

Investigators interviewed multiple people and arrested two.

A 16-year-old male is currently lodged in a juvenile detention facility on assault with intent to murder and tampering with evidence. An 18-year-old male is lodged at the St. Clair County jail on charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

The victim is currently stable and expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Teens arrested following stabbing in Port Huron Twp.