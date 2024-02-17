Teens arrested following traffic stop

Feb. 17—Police arrested three juveniles Thursday night after initiating a traffic stop on their vehicle near the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way.

According to an Indiana State Police media release, officers located the vehicle — a 2018 Hyundai — during routine patrol around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after reportedly observing the Hyundai driving without its headlights illuminated.

As officers approached the vehicle, they also reportedly detected an odor of cannabis coming from its interior, per the release.

Police say a subsequent search of the Hyundai revealed suspected marijuana, and further investigation led law enforcement to discover the vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Indianapolis, investigators indicated in the release.

The Hyundai's 17-year-old driver, as well as two 16-year-old passengers, were all taken into custody without incident and are currently being held at the Howard County Kinsey Youth Center.

All three are facing a preliminary charge of vehicle theft, a level 6 felony, while the 17-year-old is facing an additional misdemeanor charge of operating without a license, according to the release.

One of the two 16-year-olds is also facing an additional charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Due to their ages, the juveniles' identities were not provided, nor are any additional details of Thursday's incident at this time.