Teens arrested in gun violence cases on Bloomington's northwest side

An incident in a middle school parking lot where teens fired guns at each other and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg has resulted in two arrests.

The shots were fired around 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Tri-North Middle School on the city's northwest side.

Police arrived and found three juveniles in the school parking lot who had been shot at. As an officer applied a tourniquet to the leg of the injured youth to control the bleeding, the other two fled the area. Investigators located an empty shell casing.

The next day, a 15-year-old was referred to juvenile court on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a handgun without a license.

Police allege the Bloomington High School South student fired a gun at a fleeing car containing an 18-year-old who allegedly fired the shot that wounded a juvenile in the leg.

Detectives had been looking for a suspect they believe was the shooter in the car ever since the incident. They got a sealed warrant for his arrest and tracked him down in Bloomington early Thursday afternoon.

Hachime Abou, 18, of Bloomington, was arrested on North Adams Street, police said, after a woman driving a vehicle in which Abou was passenger rammed into a police car twice while trying to get away.

Abou is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. According to a news release from Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo, the suspect was armed with a handgun when he was arrested.

Surveillance camera footage from the Tri-North parking lot shooting showed that someone inside a vehicle traveling on Monroe Street fired a gun at the three boys as they walked through the lot.

When his friend was hit, the 15-year-old "produced a handgun and began firing back at the car as it sped away," the news release said.

Hachime Abou also charged in March incident

Abou is one of three teens — the other two are 16 and 17 — charged in another shooting incident, on March 17 near 13th and Illinois streets in the Crestmont neighborhood, not far from Tri-North Middle School.

In that case, several people were gathered around a car listening to music when three men wearing masks and hoodies began firing handguns toward car, scattering the crowd. No one was hurt.

Abou and the two juveniles were identified as suspects on the basis of surveillance video from homes and businesses in the area, police said. The 17-year-old suspect in that case also has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

How arrest was made

On Thursday, investigators found out that Abou, who they thought had left town, was in Bloomington "and began surveilling him," the news release said.

"Abou was the front seat passenger in a vehicle being operated by a 27-year-old Bloomington woman. At approximately 1:20 p.m., officers attempted to box the vehicle in to take Abou into custody in the 300 block of North Adams Street. However, the woman failed to stop for the emergency lights of the police vehicle in front of her and rammed the patrol vehicle. She then backed up and again rammed the patrol vehicle, but was unable to move it out of the way," the release said.

Abou was arrested at the scene.

Abou convicted in 2021 case

Abou has an adult criminal record stemming from arrests in August and September 2021. He pleaded guilty in Monroe Circuit Court in January to robbery, criminal reckless with a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm by a child, a juvenile charge moved to adult court.

Other felonies — two counts of armed robbery, two counts of carrying a handgun without a license, intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm at a person — were dismissed through a plea agreement that called for credit for time already served in jail. So Abou was released.

