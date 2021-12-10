Teens arrested after loaded guns found in vehicle at Warren Central High School

Two teens have been arrested after Warren Central High School administrators found loaded guns inside a vehicle in the school parking lot Thursday, according to district officials and police reports.

Police were called to the high school about 1:15 p.m. after Warren Central officials reported finding three loaded guns inside a vehicle in the parking lot in the 9500 block of E. 16th Street.

A report by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed officers found three pistols and ammunition. The district's spokesman said the guns were recovered without incident. The district has not responded to questions about whether the teens are students at the school. The police report also didn't indicate whether the teens are students.

"The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our No. 1 priority," the district's statement said.

Police arrested a 16 and 17-year-old in the investigation. They face preliminary charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm on school property.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Teens arrested after loaded guns found on Warren Central High School