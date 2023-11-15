Teens arrested after loaded handgun found at Redlands school campus

Two students were arrested after a loaded handgun was discovered on a Redlands school campus Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects were only identified as two boys aged 13 and 14, according to the Redlands Police Department.

Authorities first responded to an alleged bomb threat from a caller who had contacted officials at Cope Middle School.

Arriving officers and a K9 searched the campus but found no active threat. During the investigation, however, officers learned a student was reportedly seen throwing away a handgun in a restroom trash can earlier that day.

Police searched the restrooms and eventually found the loaded handgun.

Investigators discovered the 14-year-old suspect had originally brought the handgun to school and the 13-year-old suspect had reportedly thrown it away.

It’s unclear what the teens’ motive was for bringing the weapon to school. Both boys were arrested for charges of possessing a loaded firearm on campus.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Redlands Police at 909-798-7681 ext. 1.

Non-emergency crimes can be reported online through the Redlands Police Department’s CopLogic reporting system.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.