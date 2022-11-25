Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County

Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday.

State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, were taken into custody. One of the teens had a gun, according to a report.

Charges are pending.

