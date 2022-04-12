Teens arrested in robbery of 14-year-old at gunpoint in Salem

Two teens are facing charges in the robbery of a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in Salem.

Police say the boy was “visibly shaken and upset” when officers found him in the Palmer Street area around 5 p.m. Monday.

He told police two people wearing masks pushed him around a corner and held him at gunpoint. They stole articles of clothing and his backpack and electronics, according to police.

The suspects then fled the area in a car.

Officers stopped the car in Lynn and found a black BB gun inside, police say. The BB gun had no orange tip and looked like a real weapon, according to police.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested on charges of Armed Robbery while Masked, Larceny over $1,200, Assault and Battery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Firearm.

