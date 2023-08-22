Teens arrested for setting off firework at Y-S Marketplace

Aug. 21—The Yuba City Police Department responded to several 911 calls on Saturday regarding an "explosion" being set off at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace and a possible juvenile male on fire, officials reported.

After officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the explosion was caused by two juveniles lighting a single illegal firework inside the mall. While lighting the firework, one juvenile caught his shirt on fire, officials said. The suspects fled the mall on foot prior to officers arriving.

No patrons inside the mall were injured. The Yuba City Fire Department also responded to the scene and used large vent fans to clear away the smoke.

Over the course of their investigation, officers were able to identify both suspects as 15-year-old males. According to officials, one suspect was located and arrested at Yuba Sutter Marketplace on Sunday and the other was arrested at the Yuba City Police Department on Monday morning after he turned himself in.

Both juveniles were booked into the Tri-County juvenile Detention Facility on charges of possessing an explosive device in public. The case will be handled by the Sutter County Probation Department.