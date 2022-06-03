Teens arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old at east Charlotte park, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last weekend.

Officers found John Daniel Morales with a gunshot wound in the head at a park in the 8900 block of First Run Court in east Charlotte around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Medic took Morales to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, CMPD said in news release on Friday.

John Daniel Morales

Two 15-year-old suspects were arrested Thursday and placed into custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detention Center, the news release said.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting.

Morales was a student at North Mecklenburg High School, according to Hola News. He dreamed of being a football player, the newspaper reported.

His former Blythe Elementary School teacher, in a Facebook post, remembered Morales as “one of the sweetest, (most energetic), caring students” she ever taught.

“For six years, he showed me what teaching was all about,” Terri Morris wrote. “Such a tragedy and a life taken too soon.”

A GoFundMe page to help Morales’ family with funeral expenses called the teenage “a kind hearted respectful young man.”

As of Friday afternoon, more than $16,000 had been raised.

“He still had so much life to give,” according to the fundraiser page.

A vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Road in Huntersville, according to Hola News.

There have been at least 38 homicides in Charlotte, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a Homicide Unit detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.