Teens arrested in string of San Jose smoke shop burglaries
San Jose police said six teenagers have been arrested in a string of smoke shop burglaries in the city.
San Jose police said six teenagers have been arrested in a string of smoke shop burglaries in the city.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
Everything's under $45! The post I’m a shopping expert, and these are the Amazon fashion new arrivals worth buying in September appeared first on In The Know.
CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz highlighted a key difference between Microsoft's cloud-based cybersecurity business and his company.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
Plus, save over 60% on a set of popular Cuisinart knives — you'll get six for $25!
Lauren W. constantly upgrades her New York City apartment with colorful touches that amplify its overall groovy aesthetic. The post This ’70s-inspired NYC studio is full of playful touches — and a surprising bed hack! appeared first on In The Know.
Standardized cargo capacity test for compact SUVs, three-row SUVs, sedans, EVs and everything else.
David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Lowe's, and Home Depot are among the retailers open and looking to bolster business this Labor Day weekend.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Gen Z has the power over retail giants.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
Some even ship in two days for Prime members.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the major happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Teamshares, a New York–based VC-backed startup quietly buying mom-and-pop shops; Zepto, which became India's first unicorn of 2023; OpenAI, which is launching a ChatGPT for enterprise customers; and Google, which is unveiling BigQuery Studio, a "new way" to work with data. There goes the neighborhood: Teamshares has big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan.
Now is the time to arm your home with an air purifier to protect it from wildfire smoke.
The share of million-dollar homes is rising across the US, leaving many homebuyers with few affordable options.
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.