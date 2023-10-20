Teens arrested after using shotgun to rob kids near Sumner YMCA

SUMNER, Wash. - Three 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl were arrested after they robbed a group of kids in near the Sumner YMCA on Wednesday.

According to the Sumner Police Department (SPD), at around 6 p.m., four 14-year-old kids were walking near the corner of 160th Ave. E and Main St. E when the teenage suspects pulled up beside them in a jeep. One of the suspects pulled out a shotgun, told the victims to give them ‘everything’ and threatened to shoot them.

The victims gave the suspects their backpacks, cell phones, headphones, Chromebook, jacket and a necklace before they drove away.

According to court documents, when officers arrived, they found the kids hiding behind a building. All four of the victims were upset, frightened and crying.

The victim’s parents were called and responded to the scene. One of the parents were able to track one of the stolen phones in the Bonney Lake area.

Air support from the Washington State Patrol and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department later found the suspects and pursued them until Bonney Lake Police officers deflated the Jeep’s tires with stop sticks.

Pierce County deputies then performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the suspects.

The teenagers were all arrested and booked into Remann Hall.

Detectives recovered the Jeep, which was reported stolen out of Yakima, and recovered the stolen goods.

Police are now investigating to see if the stolen Jeep was connected to any other crimes in the region.

This is a developing story.